msnbc

Biden calls on lawmakers to pass bill addressing inflation and climate change

02:01

President Biden discussed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 proposed by Senate Democrats with provisions address inflation, drug prices and climate change and praised lawmakers for compromising on the spending bill.July 28, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

