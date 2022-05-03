- Now Playing
Biden calls for additional support for Ukraine: 'This fight is not going to be cheap'01:56
Schumer: Vote to codify Roe v. Wade 'as urgent and as real as it gets'02:20
Susan B. Anthony List president: Rape, incest abortion exemptions should be left up to states09:01
Rep. Chu: 'Shocked' Sen. Collins would believe Kavanaugh on respecting abortion precedent01:15
Anti-abortion activists in Miss. 'turning their gaze to same-sex marriage'03:52
Schumer vows to hold Senate vote on codifying Roe v. Wade02:48
Murkowski: Leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade 'rocks my confidence in the court'00:44
'We are not going back': Warren joins protesters outside Supreme Court02:06
Biden: Leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade 'concerns me a great deal'05:00
Katyal: Overturn of Roe v. Wade would be 'Hugest step back for women in decades'04:40
Supreme Court politics, legitimacy in turmoil after Politico reports draft opinion leak09:27
Chris Hayes: How the Ohio primary will test the power of Trumpism09:00
'This was a coup!’: MAGA lawmakers asked for pardons, feared election plot was criminal08:00
'They knew': Republican lawmakers wanted pardons for criminal coup, per evidence06:54
Trump stumbles over saying his chosen Ohio Senate candidate's name03:28
Pocan: Biden should 'go higher' than $10K on excusing student loan debt07:12
Mariupol evacuation: Some civilians in cars with white flags signaling 'don't shoot'01:43
Jan. 6 committee requests cooperation from three Republican congressmen03:13
Supreme Court rules Boston violated First Amendment by not flying Christian group's flag02:03
Sheryl Lee Ralph reads Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on The Sunday Show05:19
