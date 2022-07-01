IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

Biden calls for election of lawmakers who will codify Roe v. Wade

01:22

At a meeting with Democratic governors on abortion rights, President Biden called on Congress to take action to codify Roe v. Wade, but admitted there aren’t enough Senate votes to change the filibuster rule that stands in the way.July 1, 2022

