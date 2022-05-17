IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Barnette: 'Will' support Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee

    02:24
  • Now Playing

    Biden calls Buffalo mass shooting an act of 'domestic terrorism'

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    Idaho Republicans reckon with extremism in political spectacle primary

    04:13

  • Primary election races to watch

    06:32

  • Under pressure: Tucker Carlson’s debunked conspiracy theory cited by Buffalo shooting suspect

    07:39

  • Exposed: Police bias from Buffalo mass shooter’s arrest to deadly traffic stops in Black America

    11:56

  • Residents of bellwether Anson County, N.C. losing trust in lawmakers ahead of primaries

    02:16

  • Dave McCormick: Kathy Barnette 'was tested 18 months ago … and lost'

    02:02

  • Fetterman not attending campaign rally tomorrow, recovering from stroke

    01:14

  • Sen. Durbin: 'We don't have 60 votes for any kind of gun safety legislation'

    01:11

  • Photos show Kathy Barnette marching at Capitol on Jan. 6

    02:30

  • Supreme Court strikes down campaign repayment limit in win for Sen. Cruz

    01:32

  • Pa. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman hospitalized after stroke

    00:32

  • Kathy Barnette surges in Pennsylvania Senate Republican primary leaving GOP concerned

    02:42

  • GOP freaks out over rise of ‘ultra MAGA’ Senate candidate in Pennsylvania

    09:39

  • Full Mark Esper: ‘Stepping away would have been the wrong thing to do for the country’

    10:47

  • Kathy Barnette: ‘I look forward’ to working with GOP to win ‘important seat’

    02:16

  • Kathy Barnette on past Islamophobic tweets: 'I would never have said that'

    01:29

  • MAGA allies subpoenaed! Trump lawmakers face legal jeopardy amid stonewalling

    11:55

  • Schiff: Congressmen subpoenaed claim to have 'relevant information' for Jan. 6 investigation

    01:35

msnbc

Biden calls Buffalo mass shooting an act of 'domestic terrorism'

02:54

President Biden traveled to Buffalo, N.Y. after a mass shooting that killed ten and wounded others. The president denounced the act as "domestic terrorism" and condemned inflammatory racial rhetoric.May 17, 2022

  • Barnette: 'Will' support Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee

    02:24
  • Now Playing

    Biden calls Buffalo mass shooting an act of 'domestic terrorism'

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    Idaho Republicans reckon with extremism in political spectacle primary

    04:13

  • Primary election races to watch

    06:32

  • Under pressure: Tucker Carlson’s debunked conspiracy theory cited by Buffalo shooting suspect

    07:39

  • Exposed: Police bias from Buffalo mass shooter’s arrest to deadly traffic stops in Black America

    11:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All