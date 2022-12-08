IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden: Brittney Griner is ‘on her way home’ after ‘unjust’ detainment in Russia

04:19

WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony on Thursday in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was being held at a prison in the U.S. During remarks following the prisoner exchange, President Biden said that Griner was “in good spirits” and “relieved to be headed home.”Dec. 8, 2022

