Biden: Brittney Griner is ‘on her way home’ after ‘unjust’ detainment in Russia

- Now Playing
Biden: Brittney Griner is ‘on her way home’ after ‘unjust’ detainment in Russia04:19
- UP NEXT
Why wasn't Paul Whelan part of Brittney Griner swap?02:11
Biden in tweet: Griner is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home00:43
Biden, Griner's wife were in Oval Office, had conversation with Griner01:37
Family of Patrick Lyoya file civil lawsuit in police shooting death02:55
Family of Patrick Lyoya file civil lawsuit in police shooting death02:55
81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor08:49
Trump faces one setback after another in horrific month04:37
Herschel Walker: 'We put up one heck of a fight' in Georgia Senate runoff03:13
WaPo: Special counsel subpoenas local officials in Trump investigation01:46
Suspect in Club Q attack charged with 305 counts, including murder01:48
The life and faith of George H.W. and Barbara Bush08:29
Dr. Peter Hotez: Get your new bivalent booster08:04
Republicans defend Constitution, but some still unwilling to criticize Trump11:46
Steve Kornacki: GOP in Georgia needs to pull rabbit out of hat in terms of voter turnout06:33
Thousands in NC still without power after attack on substations04:51
Steve Kornacki: 'Good judgment' question could factor into Georgia runoff07:50
New York is back and here are the reasons to love the city08:14
Drag-themed storytime event canceled after protesting groups demonstrate outside venue00:31
Time releases its 2022 Person of the Year shortlist05:18
- Now Playing
Biden: Brittney Griner is ‘on her way home’ after ‘unjust’ detainment in Russia04:19
- UP NEXT
Why wasn't Paul Whelan part of Brittney Griner swap?02:11
Biden in tweet: Griner is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home00:43
Biden, Griner's wife were in Oval Office, had conversation with Griner01:37
Family of Patrick Lyoya file civil lawsuit in police shooting death02:55
Family of Patrick Lyoya file civil lawsuit in police shooting death02:55
Play All