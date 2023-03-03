Biden awards Medal of Honor to Vietnam War veteran Col. Paris Davis

- Now Playing
Biden awards Medal of Honor to Vietnam War veteran Col. Paris Davis02:44
- UP NEXT
'They can't lose this': Sonnenfeld says Fox faces real jeopardy from Dominion suit07:57
Lawrence: Justice Dept. rejects Defendant Trump's attempt at immunity05:25
Rep. Swalwell: We’re going on offense against 'legal terrorist' Trump01:28
House Ethics Committee moves forward with investigation into Rep. George Santos02:08
Michigan attorney general says she was targeted by man who threatened to kill Jewish officials01:10
Careless Gaetz makes hypothetical worst case real with political stunt02:13
Sen. Whitehouse: Conservative activist got rich helping billionaires 'capture' SCOTUS05:23
Lawrence: Why were some FBI agents 'inclined to believe Trump'?13:03
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot concedes race01:37
Biden to nominate Julie Su as next labor secretary00:28
Analyzing why Rupert Murdoch allowed Fox News hosts to spread false election claims03:25
Exclusive: Rep. Elissa Slotkin explains why she's running for U.S. Senate06:13
Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch's 'temple of lies' at Fox exposed by Dominion lawsuit11:28
FBI arrests man dubbed 'Sedition Panda' for allegedly storming Capitol01:39
Special counsel asks judge to compel Pence to testify before grand jury02:22
Judge says Trump can be deposed in lawsuit by ex-FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page02:02
Justice Department seizing $75 million in real estate tied to Russian oligarch02:09
Putin aims to exploit divisive U.S. themes to hurt Ukraine support08:31
Joy Reid: ‘National divorce’ suggested by Marjorie Taylor Greene would be disastrous for red states08:58
- Now Playing
Biden awards Medal of Honor to Vietnam War veteran Col. Paris Davis02:44
- UP NEXT
'They can't lose this': Sonnenfeld says Fox faces real jeopardy from Dominion suit07:57
Lawrence: Justice Dept. rejects Defendant Trump's attempt at immunity05:25
Rep. Swalwell: We’re going on offense against 'legal terrorist' Trump01:28
House Ethics Committee moves forward with investigation into Rep. George Santos02:08
Michigan attorney general says she was targeted by man who threatened to kill Jewish officials01:10
Play All