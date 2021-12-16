IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden awards Medal of Honor to 'three outstanding soldiers'

Biden awards Medal of Honor to 'three outstanding soldiers'

President Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to three soldiers, two posthumously, who "embody the highest ideals of selfless service" and praised their heroic actions. The president sympathized with the families who had lost their loved ones.Dec. 16, 2021

