Biden awards Medal of Honor to 'three outstanding soldiers'
01:16
Share this -
copied
President Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to three soldiers, two posthumously, who "embody the highest ideals of selfless service" and praised their heroic actions. The president sympathized with the families who had lost their loved ones.Dec. 16, 2021
Now Playing
Biden awards Medal of Honor to 'three outstanding soldiers'
01:16
UP NEXT
New York City’s 7-day Covid case average has tripled
02:06
Gov. Cooper: ‘Democratic governors right now are saving democracy’
05:17
Centrist senators throw up roadblocks for Build Back Better and voting rights
02:45
Senate Democrats likely to push vote on Build Back Better to next year
02:23
Mary Trump: Trumpism has moved beyond Donald, is about undoing our democracy