    Biden attends dignified transfer for soldiers killed in Jordan

Biden attends dignified transfer for soldiers killed in Jordan

President Biden attends a dignified transfer ceremony as the bodies of three soldiers killed in an attack on their base in Jordan are returned to the United States.Feb. 2, 2024

    Biden attends dignified transfer for soldiers killed in Jordan

