IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Karine Jean-Pierre: Zelenskyy is the ‘best spokesperson’ for Ukraine aid

    08:41

  • ‘Speaker McCarthy stands for nothing’ says Rep. Schiff

    03:26

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump has been lying about 9/11 since 9/11

    09:27

  • Remembering Sept. 11th, 22 years later

    03:27

  • ‘Absurd:’ GOP rep blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene over Biden impeachment push

    05:48

  • Trump picks up endorsement at South Dakota rally

    08:00

  • Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su: How Bidenomics is fueling union power

    06:24

  • Rep. Frost on gun violence: Let’s elect those who ‘give a damn’ about us

    04:02

  • Biden blasts GOP for voting against law lowering prescription drug prices

    03:55

  • Biden campaign manager: GOP debate was ‘race to an extreme agenda’

    08:34

  • Hayes: How the ‘hermetically-sealed’ MAGA world views Trump vs. Biden

    06:29

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: Prosecutors will ‘follow the facts’ in Trump election interference case

    06:12

  • Hillary Clinton laments political system that rewards theater over results

    02:52

  • 'We're so happy': Tribal leaders praise Biden making sacred lands a national monument

    06:32

  • Sen. Tina Smith: GOP has a ‘values problem’ on abortion rights

    05:36

  • FBI shot and killed Utah man who allegedly threatened Joe Biden and Alvin Bragg

    06:39

  • GOP relies on “whataboutism” defense amid indictment

    08:29

  • Secret public sentiment exposed in new poll explains weak GOP presidential field

    04:20

  • 'Kill the gays' law in Uganda tests Biden admin with huge amounts of aid money at stake

    02:53

  • Military protests to Netanyahu power grab 'hugely damaging to Israel’s security’

    07:27

msnbc

Biden at U.N.: U.S. seeks to 'responsibly manage' competition with China

01:25

President Biden assured the U.S. would seek to "responsibly manage" competition with China in his address to the U.N. General Assembly.Sept. 19, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Karine Jean-Pierre: Zelenskyy is the ‘best spokesperson’ for Ukraine aid

    08:41

  • ‘Speaker McCarthy stands for nothing’ says Rep. Schiff

    03:26

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump has been lying about 9/11 since 9/11

    09:27

  • Remembering Sept. 11th, 22 years later

    03:27

  • ‘Absurd:’ GOP rep blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene over Biden impeachment push

    05:48

  • Trump picks up endorsement at South Dakota rally

    08:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All