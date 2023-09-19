Biden at U.N.: U.S. seeks to 'responsibly manage' competition with China

- UP NEXT
Karine Jean-Pierre: Zelenskyy is the ‘best spokesperson’ for Ukraine aid08:41
‘Speaker McCarthy stands for nothing’ says Rep. Schiff03:26
Lawrence: Donald Trump has been lying about 9/11 since 9/1109:27
Remembering Sept. 11th, 22 years later03:27
‘Absurd:’ GOP rep blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene over Biden impeachment push05:48
Trump picks up endorsement at South Dakota rally08:00
Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su: How Bidenomics is fueling union power06:24
Rep. Frost on gun violence: Let’s elect those who ‘give a damn’ about us04:02
Biden blasts GOP for voting against law lowering prescription drug prices03:55
Biden campaign manager: GOP debate was ‘race to an extreme agenda’08:34
Hayes: How the ‘hermetically-sealed’ MAGA world views Trump vs. Biden06:29
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: Prosecutors will ‘follow the facts’ in Trump election interference case06:12
Hillary Clinton laments political system that rewards theater over results02:52
'We're so happy': Tribal leaders praise Biden making sacred lands a national monument06:32
Sen. Tina Smith: GOP has a ‘values problem’ on abortion rights05:36
FBI shot and killed Utah man who allegedly threatened Joe Biden and Alvin Bragg06:39
GOP relies on “whataboutism” defense amid indictment08:29
Secret public sentiment exposed in new poll explains weak GOP presidential field04:20
'Kill the gays' law in Uganda tests Biden admin with huge amounts of aid money at stake02:53
Military protests to Netanyahu power grab 'hugely damaging to Israel’s security’07:27
- UP NEXT
Karine Jean-Pierre: Zelenskyy is the ‘best spokesperson’ for Ukraine aid08:41
‘Speaker McCarthy stands for nothing’ says Rep. Schiff03:26
Lawrence: Donald Trump has been lying about 9/11 since 9/1109:27
Remembering Sept. 11th, 22 years later03:27
‘Absurd:’ GOP rep blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene over Biden impeachment push05:48
Trump picks up endorsement at South Dakota rally08:00
Play All