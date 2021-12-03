IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Parents of suspected Michigan high school shooter are charged with involuntary manslaughter

  • 'It's just a cold': Biden questioned on his voice sounding different

    00:21

  • Biden on November jobs report: 'America is back to work'

    01:41

  • Congress approves spending bill, avoids shutdown

    05:44

  • Before Trump-era brutality, Black artists warned of police misconduct | Ari interviews Raekwon

    14:55

  • '1/6 Truthers': MSNBC's Ari Melber on MAGA's loser lies

    07:23

  • First doc to treat Omicron in U.S. on vaccines

    05:16

  • Fred Guttenberg: 'Closer than we've ever been' to losing chance to pass gun safety legislation

    09:39

  • House government funding resolution could face opposition from Republican senators

    02:15

  • Democrats to focus on abortion rights in midterms as Supreme Court hears Roe v. Wade challenge

    03:27

  • Biden says winter plan will fight Covid, Omicron variant

    01:53

  • Sen. Braun: 'Shutting the government down is not the way to solve anything'

    05:19

  • South African data: Three-fold increase in risk of reinfection from Omicron

    01:28

  • 'There is a shift' in Biden administration's Covid-19 strategy

    02:18

  • Democrat Stacey Abrams officially enters 2022 Georgia governor race

    04:08

  • House deal on government funding bill could face challenge in the Senate

    02:12

  • Sen. Warren: The filibuster ‘blocks the will of the majority’

    06:18

  • New Trump staff indictment? DOJ vet facing same contempt vote as Bannon

    08:50

  • Omicron hits the U.S.: What you need to know

    05:25

  • McCaskill: 'Extreme' abortion laws will not be popular among voters

    01:42

  • U.S. detects first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in California

    00:30

msnbc

'It's just a cold': Biden questioned on his voice sounding different

00:21

President Biden told reporters he had a cold that came from his grandson after being questioned by a reporter on his voice sounding different, and assured everyone it wasn't Covid-19.Dec. 3, 2021

  • 'It's just a cold': Biden questioned on his voice sounding different

    00:21

  • Biden on November jobs report: 'America is back to work'

    01:41

  • Congress approves spending bill, avoids shutdown

    05:44

  • Before Trump-era brutality, Black artists warned of police misconduct | Ari interviews Raekwon

    14:55

  • '1/6 Truthers': MSNBC's Ari Melber on MAGA's loser lies

    07:23

  • First doc to treat Omicron in U.S. on vaccines

    05:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All