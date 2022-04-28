IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden asks Congress for additional military, humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    'This is what American leadership delivers': How the U.S. and allies help Ukraine

  • Adm. Stavridis: Zelenskyy, Biden are leaders in hope

  • Senator calls for punishing Putin for 'his war of aggression'

  • 'We just keep doing our job': Ukraine's rails help bring people to safety

  • Biden set to ask Congress for massive Ukraine aid package

  • Putin hardball tactic backfires, pushes Europe away from Russian oil

  • The True Effectiveness Of Russian Sanctions

  • Condition of Ukrainian refugees in Poland

  • State Dept. Spox: Release of Trevor Reed took ‘months and months of intense discussions’

  • Richard Haass: Putin is able to make a deal, but he's not willing to make one

  • The U.S. is finally pushing back on Russia, says former CIA officer

  • Gen. Breedlove: Russia ‘started a war they were not ready for and they’ve taken a whipping’

  • U.S. intel helped Ukraine counter Russian attacks: report

  • Fmr. President of Ukraine: 'Don't trust Putin and his friends'

  • How U.S. intelligence sharing is impacting the war in Ukraine

  • Russia using propaganda to try and distract from its failures: State Department

  • Sen. King: Biden doesn't get enough credit for coalition on Ukraine

  • U.S. rallies dozens of nations in support of Ukraine against Russian invasion

  • Exclusive interview with Dmytro Firtash

Biden asks Congress for additional military, humanitarian aid to Ukraine

President Biden announced that he is asking Congress to approve an addition $33 billion in supplemental aid for Ukraine. The package would include at least $20 billion in military and security aid as well as funding for economic and humanitarian assistance. April 28, 2022

Play All