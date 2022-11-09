IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. McCaskill: I don’t know how election deniers are ‘gonna get their story straight'

    03:51
  • Now Playing

    Biden: Worth looking into Elon Musk's 'technical relationships' with other countries

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    Dave Wasserman: ‘Last night was the wildest election night that I've ever observed’

    02:06

  • Biden hopes to negotiate Griner release, prisoner exchange with Putin following election 

    01:40

  • Biden hopes to have decision on 2024 run 'early next year'

    01:53

  • 'A good day for America': Biden discusses midterm election results

    01:53

  • McCarthy announces bid for House speaker

    02:06

  • Michigan Gov. Whitmer celebrates re-election

    01:39

  • Fetterman celebrates Pennsylvania Senate win

    03:49

  • ‘Tenacious, focused, unstoppable’: Fetterman praised for performance after stroke

    08:17

  • Abortion rights, MAGA appear to break rules for midterm outcomes

    04:37

  • Democratic showing could mean new 'rules of politics': Kornacki

    05:46

  • 'A woman's right to choose won': Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro gives victory speech

    01:50

  • Strong support for abortion rights seen in early state-level tallies

    03:21

  • J.D. Vance thanks supporters for Ohio Senate victory

    00:50

  • Gov. Abbott: First thing Monica De La Cruz will do is fire Nancy Pelosi

    01:39

  • Lawrence: Pennsylvania could have lost democracy. Instead, Shapiro won.

    02:00

  • Frisch surpassing expectations against Boebert in early Colorado count

    03:30

  • Maura Healy wins in Mass., makes history as first lesbian governor

    01:25

msnbc

Biden: Worth looking into Elon Musk's 'technical relationships' with other countries

00:58

President Biden was asked if he believes Elon Musk is a threat to national security and if his acquisition of Twitter would be investigated during a press conference on the midterm results.Nov. 9, 2022

  • Sen. McCaskill: I don’t know how election deniers are ‘gonna get their story straight'

    03:51
  • Now Playing

    Biden: Worth looking into Elon Musk's 'technical relationships' with other countries

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    Dave Wasserman: ‘Last night was the wildest election night that I've ever observed’

    02:06

  • Biden hopes to negotiate Griner release, prisoner exchange with Putin following election 

    01:40

  • Biden hopes to have decision on 2024 run 'early next year'

    01:53

  • 'A good day for America': Biden discusses midterm election results

    01:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All