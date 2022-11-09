Biden: Worth looking into Elon Musk's 'technical relationships' with other countries

Sen. McCaskill: I don’t know how election deniers are ‘gonna get their story straight'03:51
- Now Playing
Biden: Worth looking into Elon Musk's 'technical relationships' with other countries00:58
- UP NEXT
Dave Wasserman: ‘Last night was the wildest election night that I've ever observed’02:06
Biden hopes to negotiate Griner release, prisoner exchange with Putin following election01:40
Biden hopes to have decision on 2024 run 'early next year'01:53
'A good day for America': Biden discusses midterm election results01:53
McCarthy announces bid for House speaker02:06
Michigan Gov. Whitmer celebrates re-election01:39
Fetterman celebrates Pennsylvania Senate win03:49
‘Tenacious, focused, unstoppable’: Fetterman praised for performance after stroke08:17
Abortion rights, MAGA appear to break rules for midterm outcomes04:37
Democratic showing could mean new 'rules of politics': Kornacki05:46
'A woman's right to choose won': Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro gives victory speech01:50
Strong support for abortion rights seen in early state-level tallies03:21
J.D. Vance thanks supporters for Ohio Senate victory00:50
Gov. Abbott: First thing Monica De La Cruz will do is fire Nancy Pelosi01:39
Lawrence: Pennsylvania could have lost democracy. Instead, Shapiro won.02:00
Frisch surpassing expectations against Boebert in early Colorado count03:30
Maura Healy wins in Mass., makes history as first lesbian governor01:25
Sen. McCaskill: I don’t know how election deniers are ‘gonna get their story straight'03:51
- Now Playing
Biden: Worth looking into Elon Musk's 'technical relationships' with other countries00:58
- UP NEXT
Dave Wasserman: ‘Last night was the wildest election night that I've ever observed’02:06
Biden hopes to negotiate Griner release, prisoner exchange with Putin following election01:40
Biden hopes to have decision on 2024 run 'early next year'01:53
'A good day for America': Biden discusses midterm election results01:53
Play All