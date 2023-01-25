IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden announces U.S. sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    George Santos says campaign loan wasn't from personal funds

    01:06

  • 'She's for sale': How Ruben Gallego plans to defeat Kyrsten Sinema in potential three-way race

    06:07

  • Georgia DA asks for report on grand jury election probe to remain sealed

    03:08

  • Classified documents found at Pence's Indiana home

    02:34

  • Exclusive: Rep. Ruben Gallego on why he’s challenging Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

    04:17

  • New details on McCarthy's 'ironclad' alliance with Marjorie Taylor Greene

    08:46

  • Jeff Zients to serve as Biden's next chief of staff

    00:47

  • Rep. Gallego announces run for Arizona Senate seat held by Sinema

    02:13

  • On 50th anniversary of Roe, abortion providers reflect on what’s changed since Dobbs

    10:29

  • Justice Department finds additional documents at Biden's Delaware home

    04:23

  • Fox News, at apex of 'ecosystem of disinformation,' faces potential legal comeuppance

    10:46

  • Biden touts wins as presidential term hits halfway point

    03:02

  • Full interview: Denver, Miami, Philadelphia and Tucson mayors discuss key issues

    48:46

  • U.S. hits debt limit, sets stage for political battle

    01:32

  • MAGA Republicans on Oversight Committee ‘politically good for Democrats’ Stuart Stevens says

    11:59

  • Davos economic forum exposes fake right-wing populists

    14:55

  • Supreme Court 'unable to identify person responsible' for Dobbs opinion leak

    05:48

  • 'LFG!': Newly empowered state Democrats eager to enact pent-up policy ideas

    05:33

  • Democrats in 'trifecta' states look to reward midterm voters with progressive legislation

    02:05

msnbc

Biden announces U.S. sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

01:37

President Biden announced that the United States is preparing to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of his administration's continued support for the country's defense, calling them "the most capable tanks in the world."Jan. 25, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Biden announces U.S. sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    George Santos says campaign loan wasn't from personal funds

    01:06

  • 'She's for sale': How Ruben Gallego plans to defeat Kyrsten Sinema in potential three-way race

    06:07

  • Georgia DA asks for report on grand jury election probe to remain sealed

    03:08

  • Classified documents found at Pence's Indiana home

    02:34

  • Exclusive: Rep. Ruben Gallego on why he’s challenging Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

    04:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All