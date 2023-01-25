Biden announces U.S. sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

- Now Playing
Biden announces U.S. sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine01:37
- UP NEXT
George Santos says campaign loan wasn't from personal funds01:06
'She's for sale': How Ruben Gallego plans to defeat Kyrsten Sinema in potential three-way race06:07
Georgia DA asks for report on grand jury election probe to remain sealed03:08
Classified documents found at Pence's Indiana home02:34
Exclusive: Rep. Ruben Gallego on why he’s challenging Sen. Kyrsten Sinema04:17
New details on McCarthy's 'ironclad' alliance with Marjorie Taylor Greene08:46
Jeff Zients to serve as Biden's next chief of staff00:47
Rep. Gallego announces run for Arizona Senate seat held by Sinema02:13
On 50th anniversary of Roe, abortion providers reflect on what’s changed since Dobbs10:29
Justice Department finds additional documents at Biden's Delaware home04:23
Fox News, at apex of 'ecosystem of disinformation,' faces potential legal comeuppance10:46
Biden touts wins as presidential term hits halfway point03:02
Full interview: Denver, Miami, Philadelphia and Tucson mayors discuss key issues48:46
U.S. hits debt limit, sets stage for political battle01:32
MAGA Republicans on Oversight Committee ‘politically good for Democrats’ Stuart Stevens says11:59
Davos economic forum exposes fake right-wing populists14:55
Supreme Court 'unable to identify person responsible' for Dobbs opinion leak05:48
'LFG!': Newly empowered state Democrats eager to enact pent-up policy ideas05:33
Democrats in 'trifecta' states look to reward midterm voters with progressive legislation02:05
- Now Playing
Biden announces U.S. sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine01:37
- UP NEXT
George Santos says campaign loan wasn't from personal funds01:06
'She's for sale': How Ruben Gallego plans to defeat Kyrsten Sinema in potential three-way race06:07
Georgia DA asks for report on grand jury election probe to remain sealed03:08
Classified documents found at Pence's Indiana home02:34
Exclusive: Rep. Ruben Gallego on why he’s challenging Sen. Kyrsten Sinema04:17
Play All