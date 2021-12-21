Biden announces purchase of 'free at-home testing' for Americans
President Biden announced that his administration has purchased half a billion at-home Covid-19 tests that Americans will be able to order for free. This is part of his administration's expanded efforts to combat the spread of the omicron variant.Dec. 21, 2021
