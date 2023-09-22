IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden announces new White House office for gun violence prevention

Biden announces new White House office for gun violence prevention

President Biden announced the creation of a new White House office for gun violence prevention. The office will be overseen by Vice President Harris.Sept. 22, 2023

