Biden announces new White House office for gun violence prevention

- Now Playing
Biden announces new White House office for gun violence prevention01:31
- UP NEXT
House leaves town without a solution as government shutdown deadline looms03:37
Prosecutors announce charges against Sen. Menendez for 'bribery offenses'05:44
Sen. Menendez indicted on bribery charges02:19
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for meeting with Biden00:56
House fails to advance military funding bill for the second time this week02:40
‘Democrats are kicking ass’ in elections after Dobbs ruling says dem strategist04:29
'These are not serious people': GOP pays the price for filling ranks with extremists07:24
Swalwell displays 'Jordan subpoena evasion' clock at Garland hearing01:01
Garland fires back at Van Drew's questioning on religious discrimination00:59
'Going day by day to survive': McCarthy called out as being on verge of losing speakership07:21
Giuliani sued by his former lawyers for $1.4 million00:58
DOJ files charge against Ray Epps, a subject of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories00:52
‘Don't feel bad for Kevin McCarthy’: David Jolly slams McCarthy ceding power to radical GOP fringe06:56
Hunter Biden sues IRS over claims his tax information was unlawfully released01:41
Texas AG Ken Paxton acquitted on corruption charges in impeachment trial04:52
GOP’s actions show their ‘contempt for democracy’ NYT’s Jamelle Bouie says06:18
Biden urges UAW and auto companies to reach a 'win-win agreement'01:39
Final three men on trial for Whitmer kidnapping plot found not guilty01:25
- Now Playing
Biden announces new White House office for gun violence prevention01:31
- UP NEXT
House leaves town without a solution as government shutdown deadline looms03:37
Prosecutors announce charges against Sen. Menendez for 'bribery offenses'05:44
Sen. Menendez indicted on bribery charges02:19
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for meeting with Biden00:56
House fails to advance military funding bill for the second time this week02:40
Play All