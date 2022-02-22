Biden announces new sanctions against Russia after Putin orders troops into Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Engel: Putin speech, actions on eastern border has 'frightened' Ukrainians02:43
Biden announces movement of troops to eastern NATO allies01:40
Biden announces new sanctions against Russia after Putin orders troops into Ukraine03:21
Biden announces new sanctions against Russia after Putin orders troops into Ukraine03:21
President Biden announces new sanctions on Russian financial institutions and elites after Russian President Putin orders troops into eastern Ukraine. Feb. 22, 2022
