Biden announces increased economic sanctions against Russia

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Durbin: Putin 'won’t stop at Ukraine,’ U.S. must 'be ready to stop' him01:17
U.S. bans new investments in Russia, sanctions Putin’s children as Biden condemns Russia’s ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine01:06
Amb. Prosper: We need 'international condemnation’ to hold Putin responsible for ‘atrocities’08:16
Now Playing
Biden announces increased economic sanctions against Russia02:32
UP NEXT
U.S., G-7, and E.U. impose new sanctions against Russia02:57
OK lawmakers approve abortion ban bill01:40
Joy Reid: Frightening reality is Marjorie Taylor Greene is present and future of GOP02:31
Marjorie Taylor Greene calling GOP senators supporting Jackson “pro-pedophile” slammed by Mystal06:15
The QAnon part out loud: GOP smears political opponents as ‘pro-pedophile’11:46
Trump losing: Ivanka blows up Bannon's 'privilege' defense with testimony to Jan. 6 panel07:23
Trump's failures roasted as Obama returns to WH, touts ACA09:54
Obama praises Biden for efforts to improve the Affordable Care Act02:28
’It’s my right to vote’: Wisconsin ruling makes voting more difficult for disabled voters06:33
Longtime GOP Rep. Upton, who voted to impeach Trump, not seeking re-election01:31
Fmr. Zelenskyy spokesperson: Zelenskyy 'understands he has the responsibility to stop this war'01:30
'Like a crime scene': Engel reports from Bucha after allegations of mass killings02:54
White House to announce more Russian sanctions amid reports of Bucha mass killings01:48
Ivanka Trump expected to appear before Jan. 6 committee01:36
Murray: GOP ‘manufactured objections’ to Judge Jackson’s confirmation03:12
Sarah Palin set the mold for today’s GOP. Now she’s trying to rejoin it.07:14
Biden announces increased economic sanctions against Russia02:32
President Biden announced new sanctions against Russia the U.S. will be imposing with its allies after reports of suspected war crimes being committed in Bucha, Ukraine.April 6, 2022
Durbin: Putin 'won’t stop at Ukraine,’ U.S. must 'be ready to stop' him01:17
U.S. bans new investments in Russia, sanctions Putin’s children as Biden condemns Russia’s ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine01:06
Amb. Prosper: We need 'international condemnation’ to hold Putin responsible for ‘atrocities’08:16
Now Playing
Biden announces increased economic sanctions against Russia02:32
UP NEXT
U.S., G-7, and E.U. impose new sanctions against Russia02:57
OK lawmakers approve abortion ban bill01:40