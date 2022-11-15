IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

Biden announces global infrastructure and investment partnership

01:48

President Biden at the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, announced a new global investment program that aims to mobilize $600 billion in the next five years for developing nations.Nov. 15, 2022

