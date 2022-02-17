IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Kaine: ‘I worry about … violent threats’ against school board members

    01:51

  • New Texas voting law in effect ahead of March 1 primary

    02:28

  • Kaine: State of the Union ‘shouldn’t be just a feel your pain speech’

    06:02

  • Gaspard: Democrats need to ‘stop apologizing for our success’

    03:46

  • Ret. Gen. Allen: ‘Putin never imagined that this could backfire in the way that it has’

    01:56
  • Now Playing

    Biden announces $1 billion investment for 'restoration of the Great Lakes'

    01:52
  • UP NEXT

    ‘The stage is set for potential conflict’ in Ukraine

    02:50

  • Secy. Blinken warns Russia could use 'manufactured provocation' to invade Ukraine

    05:06

  • 'It's about time': Why this Democratic Rep says Covid mandates are no longer necessary

    01:19

  • Biden: Threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine is 'very high'

    01:19

  • Joy Reid: GOP continues to stoke rage, racialized cultural anxiety among Whites for political gain

    11:39

  • ‘Disgusting’: GOP senators try to link Innocence Project lawyer to rise in crime

    10:10

  • Anti-vaxxers roasted by comedian Jim Gaffigan | MSNBC

    09:13

  • As Fox News caught lying about Biden, Dems eye Obama's insight

    04:35

  • Texas sues Biden administration over federal transportation mask mandate

    01:42

  • Ad wars heat up in Republican primary contests

    01:31

  • Sen. Menendez: U.S. stands ‘ready to help the Afghan people, but not at the control of the Taliban’

    07:22

  • Amb. Pierce: ‘Very comfortable’ with ‘sanctions being held in reserve as a deterrent’ for Russia

    06:14

  • 'What are the Democrats doing?': Progressive policies overshadow real wins

    10:54

  • Wave of new candidates eager to counter wave of right-wing activists in local elections

    05:32

msnbc

Biden announces $1 billion investment for 'restoration of the Great Lakes'

01:52

President Biden announced that $1 billion in funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law will be put toward restoration efforts of Great Lakes areas during a visit to Lorain, Ohio.Feb. 17, 2022

  • Sen. Kaine: ‘I worry about … violent threats’ against school board members

    01:51

  • New Texas voting law in effect ahead of March 1 primary

    02:28

  • Kaine: State of the Union ‘shouldn’t be just a feel your pain speech’

    06:02

  • Gaspard: Democrats need to ‘stop apologizing for our success’

    03:46

  • Ret. Gen. Allen: ‘Putin never imagined that this could backfire in the way that it has’

    01:56
  • Now Playing

    Biden announces $1 billion investment for 'restoration of the Great Lakes'

    01:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All