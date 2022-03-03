Biden announces additional 'severe economic sanctions' against Russian oligarchs

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Biden announces additional 'severe economic sanctions' against Russian oligarchs01:45
UP NEXT
‘Not good optics’ that Trump lawyer John Eastman refused to testify to Jan. 6 committee06:06
Sen. Menendez: 'We need to get this $10 billion passed' amid Russia's 'indiscriminate bombing'06:53
Clint Watts breaks down the latest Russian troop movements06:24
Barr claims Trump grew 'very angry' as he disproved election fraud theories01:07
Supreme Court rules black site information cannot be shared for Guantanamo Bay detainee's lawsuit01:07
Supreme Court rules Kentucky attorney general can defend state abortion law in court01:40
Rep. Gomez: Reps. Greene and Boebert heckling Biden was ‘disgusting’03:16
Putin's wartime fans in the GOP: U.S. Republicans on defense after idealizing 'Red State' Russia08:33
Putin at war: Biden fights, Trump praises and GOP enters ditch of denialism06:32
Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with senators ahead of confirmation hearings01:37
Biden condemns Putin's actions: 'The free world is holding him accountable'01:07
Lithuanian Amb. To U.S.: We ‘all have to be prepared’ for Putin’s aggression06:07
Justice Department launches task force to enforce sanctions against Russian oligarchs01:14
Sec. Becerra: Covid isn’t a ‘light switch’ but US response is at a ‘different place today’06:50
Ketanji Brown Jackson begins meetings with senators ahead of confirmation hearings this month00:56
Kornacki: Republicans eye South Texas districts amid shifting political terrain03:03
Ignatius: ‘The plucky Ukraine that we’re growing to love is going to be crushed in coming days’05:27
Democratic House race among close primaries in Texas07:20
Putin ‘badly miscalculated’ by invading Ukraine says Biden03:04
Biden announces additional 'severe economic sanctions' against Russian oligarchs01:45
President Biden announced new economic sanctions against Russian oligarchs and their associates and pledged further support for the Ukrainian people during a cabinet meeting.March 3, 2022
Now Playing
Biden announces additional 'severe economic sanctions' against Russian oligarchs01:45
UP NEXT
‘Not good optics’ that Trump lawyer John Eastman refused to testify to Jan. 6 committee06:06
Sen. Menendez: 'We need to get this $10 billion passed' amid Russia's 'indiscriminate bombing'06:53
Clint Watts breaks down the latest Russian troop movements06:24
Barr claims Trump grew 'very angry' as he disproved election fraud theories01:07
Supreme Court rules black site information cannot be shared for Guantanamo Bay detainee's lawsuit01:07