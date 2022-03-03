IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden announces additional 'severe economic sanctions' against Russian oligarchs

    01:45
msnbc

Biden announces additional 'severe economic sanctions' against Russian oligarchs

01:45

President Biden announced new economic sanctions against Russian oligarchs and their associates and pledged further support for the Ukrainian people during a cabinet meeting.March 3, 2022

    Biden announces additional 'severe economic sanctions' against Russian oligarchs

    01:45
