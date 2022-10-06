IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Proud Boy to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 riot

  • Biden to pardon prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession

  • 'That's a lie': Hershel Walker denies paying for abortion

  • David Jolly: GOP using Herschel Walker as ‘a vessel with name recognition and fundraising prowess’

    Biden announces $20 billion investment from IBM for manufacturing jobs

    Jan. 6 committee announces next hearing will be on October 13

  • Former Oath Keeper says group's leader may have contacted Secret Service at Jan. 6 trial

  • Herschel Walker trying 'Jedi mind trick' to deny story he paid for abortion, says reporter

  • Bus with about 50 migrants arrives at Harris' residence in D.C.

  • Rep. Cori Bush on her new memoir ‘The Forerunner: A Story Of Pain And Perseverance In America’

  • Charlie Crist: DeSantis talks about freedom yet wants to attack women’s right to choose

  • Biden praises 'extraordinary cooperation' with DeSantis on Hurricane Ian relief efforts

  • 'Diminishing our credibility': Anita Hill reacts to GOP dismissal of Herschel Walker allegations

  • Herschel Walker doubles down on denial of report he paid for abortion

  • 'We have your back': Biden speaks at reproductive rights task force meeting

  • Herschel Walker’s son posts video criticizing his father’s morality amid new allegations 

  • Biden administration discussing push for major immigration reform after midterms

  • Supreme Court hears arguments in Alabama racial gerrymandering case

  • Disturbing, hateful rhetoric from right sign of resurgence of fascism experts say

  • Prosecutors call first witness in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

Biden announces $20 billion investment from IBM for manufacturing jobs

President Biden spoke at an IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. and announced the company would be investing $20 billion in manufacturing jobs and semiconductor chip production.Oct. 6, 2022

