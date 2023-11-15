IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Xi: China and U.S. turning their back on each other 'is not an option'

President Biden and Chinese President Xi delivered remarks in Woodside, Calif., where Xi said in his remarks that the world has emerged from Covid, but "is still under its tremendous impacts." He added that it is "not an option" for China and the U.S. to turn their backs on each other.  Nov. 15, 2023

