msnbc

Biden: Federal government 'ready to help' with Hurricane Ian response efforts

02:00

President Biden addressed preparations for Hurricane Ian as it impacts Florida and assured that the federal government is "ready to help" with response efforts for the storm.Sept. 28, 2022

