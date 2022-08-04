IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drug charges

    Biden administration will work to bring Brittney Griner home after being sentenced to nine years in Russian prison

    Former Marine Trevor Reed who spent three years imprisoned in Russia says there is no justice there

  • Trump sides with Russia, calls Brittney Griner ‘spoiled’

  • Ukrainians step up counteroffensive to retake Kherson

  • Russia deal could mean freedom for Griner

  • Rev. Sharpton weighs in on US prisoner swap offer: ‘It’s very important to get these Americans out’

  • WNBPA Exec. Director: ‘We’re supporting any and everything’ to bring Griner and other detainees home

  • McFaul: Viktor Bout is a bad guy, but swap for Griner, Whelan serves U.S. interests

  • Blinken: ‘Substantial proposal’ made to Russia for release of Britney Griner and Paul Whelan

  • Rick Stengel: A 'steeper' sentence for Griner could up her 'bargaining chip' value for Russia

  • Brittney Griner appears in court

  • Amb. McFaul: ‘Not optimistic’ that Griner will receive a lenient sentencing. ‘I fear for the worst.’

  • Poland's Former Foreign Minister: 'If Putin conquers Ukraine, he'll come for us next.'

  • Russia says it will quit International Space Station after 2024

  • Strzok: ‘Triple Russian threat’ at ‘unhinged’ Trump WH meeting

  • CIA Director Burns ‘wouldn’t underestimate President Xi’s determination’ to control Taiwan

  • CIA Director Burns: Putin is ‘entirely too healthy’ despite rumors of decline

  • CIA Director Burns: As far as we can tell, Putin is 'entirely too healthy'

  • How one woman escaped Russian propaganda

Biden administration will work to bring Brittney Griner home after being sentenced to nine years in Russian prison

After WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges, National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said that Griner has been "wrongfully detained" and she should be "immediately released." Kirby said that the Biden administration will work to free Griner.Aug. 4, 2022

