Biden administration will work to bring Brittney Griner home after being sentenced to nine years in Russian prison

After WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges, National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said that Griner has been "wrongfully detained" and she should be "immediately released." Kirby said that the Biden administration will work to free Griner.Aug. 4, 2022