BREAKING: Mask mandate on planes, trains extended 15 days, CDC announces

    Biden administration to extend mask mandate for public transportation for 15 days

Biden administration to extend mask mandate for public transportation for 15 days

Government officials tell NBC News that the Biden administration, working with the CDC, is set to extend the public transportation mask mandate for 15 days. This comes as airlines have asked that the mandate be discontinued. NBC's Josh Lederman reports from the White House.April 13, 2022

    Biden administration to extend mask mandate for public transportation for 15 days

