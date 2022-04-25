IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Supreme Court hears appeal of high school coach who lost job over on-field prayers

    03:11
  • Now Playing

    Biden administration readies push for Covid funding as Congress returns from recess

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    Biden nominates Bridget Brink to serve as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

    02:06

  • Former U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch has died at 88

    00:52

  • DeSantis proves an apt student of Trump-style bully politics

    04:15

  • Beschloss: If we don’t like how powerful Trump is today, thank Kevin McCarthy

    11:37

  • Can Putin be ousted from within Russia? Pussy Riot musician and dissident speaks out on war

    09:31

  • 'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

    06:46

  • DeSantis signs bill dissolving Disney's special self-governing status

    02:36

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies for challenge to candidacy over Jan. 6 riot

    02:36

  • Meet the Press Reports: U.S. cities look abroad for climate solutions

    02:58

  • Pennsylvania Democrats clash during Senate primary debate

    01:53

  • New audio: Kevin McCarthy called Trump’s actions on January 6 ‘unacceptable’

    01:46

  • Fmr. ambassador to NATO: 'Should drop the idea that Putin wants an off-ramp'

    00:45

  • Mariupol deputy mayor: ‘Our city … does not exist anymore’

    01:17

  • New York court rules Democrats gerrymandered congressional map

    01:31

  • McCarthy: Trump 'bears responsibility' for actions on January 6

    02:58

  • New book exposes duplicity of Republican leaders toward Trump

    04:29

  • Colorado gov. on DeSantis: Colorado welcomes mountain Disneyland, Mickey and Minnie are safe here

    02:29

  • Liars: Putin-Trump axis blasted as Obama likens Steve Bannon to Russian dictator 

    10:31

msnbc

Biden administration readies push for Covid funding as Congress returns from recess

01:50

The Biden administration is preparing to push Congress for more Covid-19 relief funding as they return from a recess. NBC's Josh Lederman has details.April 25, 2022

  • Supreme Court hears appeal of high school coach who lost job over on-field prayers

    03:11
  • Now Playing

    Biden administration readies push for Covid funding as Congress returns from recess

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    Biden nominates Bridget Brink to serve as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

    02:06

  • Former U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch has died at 88

    00:52

  • DeSantis proves an apt student of Trump-style bully politics

    04:15

  • Beschloss: If we don’t like how powerful Trump is today, thank Kevin McCarthy

    11:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All