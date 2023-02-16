IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden will ‘remain in communication with President Xi’ after Chinese balloon takedown

    03:00

  • Sen. Fetterman checks himself into hospital for clinical depression

    01:39
  • Now Playing

    Biden addresses unidentified aerial objects shot down

    04:26
  • UP NEXT

    Judge releases parts of Georgia grand jury report on Trump election probe

    02:46

  • Democrats look for opportunities to secure democracy against GOP election deniers

    05:52

  • John Bolton: No ‘serious case’ for Nikki Haley candidacy

    09:28

  • DOJ will not charge Rep. Matt Gaetz in sex trafficking investigation

    00:54

  • Nikki Haley announces presidential bid: 'I'm just getting started'

    01:43

  • Special counsel seeking testimony from Trump lawyer for classified documents case

    03:16

  • Sen. Feinstein not running for re-election in 2024

    02:37

  • White House says 3 downed objects were commercial or benign

    03:21

  • Biden outpacing Trump with 100th federal judge confirmed

    03:45

  • Pence plans to resist special counsel subpoena in Jan. 6 probe

    01:45

  • White House announces team to address 'unidentified aerial objects'

    01:50

  • Georgia judge rules parts of grand jury report in Trump probe be made public

    02:18

  • Trump lawyers expected to fight special counsel Pence subpoena

    03:50

  • ‘1870’ pins, and the ongoing effort for police reform

    07:04

  • Newsflash to Gov. Sanders: Arkansas schools remain deeply segregated

    08:04

  • Fmr. Pence aide: Subpoena is a 'security blanket' – but expect Pence to 'slow-walk'

    05:24

  • White House announces military shot down high-altitude object over Alaska

    02:23

msnbc

Biden addresses unidentified aerial objects shot down

04:26

President Biden addressed the three unidentified aerial objects shot down by the U.S. military and said he gave the order out of an "abundance of caution" to national security. The president said the exact nature of the objects were unknown but assured they were not part of China's spy balloon program.Feb. 16, 2023

  • Biden will ‘remain in communication with President Xi’ after Chinese balloon takedown

    03:00

  • Sen. Fetterman checks himself into hospital for clinical depression

    01:39
  • Now Playing

    Biden addresses unidentified aerial objects shot down

    04:26
  • UP NEXT

    Judge releases parts of Georgia grand jury report on Trump election probe

    02:46

  • Democrats look for opportunities to secure democracy against GOP election deniers

    05:52

  • John Bolton: No ‘serious case’ for Nikki Haley candidacy

    09:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All