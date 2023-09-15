IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden urges UAW and auto companies to reach a 'win-win agreement'

Biden urges UAW and auto companies to reach a 'win-win agreement'

President Biden delivered remarks on the United Auto Workers decision to strike the Big Three auto companies, announcing he would be sending members of his administration to help negotiate a "win-win agreement" between the two parties.Sept. 15, 2023

