‘Together we can choose a better path’: Biden addresses threats to American democracy

24:08

President Biden delivered a prime-time address from Philadelphia where he addressed the nation on threats to America's democracy. He spoke on "MAGA Republicans" and Donald Trump, stating that both represent a threat to our country, and added that there is no place for political violence in America. Sept. 2, 2022

