IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Biden joins striking auto workers on the picket line

  • Now Playing

    Biden addresses striking auto workers in Michigan

    00:52
  • UP NEXT

    Hunter Biden sues Giuliani over alleged violations of computer fraud and data access

    01:34

  • Supreme Court rejects Alabama congressional map with one majority-Black district

    01:36

  • Trump's lawyers dispute proposed gag order in election interference case

    01:37

  • Six Democratic senators call on Sen. Bob Menendez to resign

    02:37

  • 'One of the more dangerous things' about Trump: Former aide on Trump need for attention

    09:39

  • 'They have no goods': Pelosi blasts House GOP over bogus Biden impeachment inquiry

    08:52

  • 'The make-or-break moment for the Republican Party': Hutchinson talks GOP loyalty to Trump

    03:02

  • Menendez on bribery charges: 'Prosecutors get it wrong sometimes'

    09:39

  • McCarthy speaks on government shutdown negotiations as deadline looms

    03:20

  • George Santos weighs in on Bob Menendez federal indictment 

    03:22

  • McCarthy: Americans should not expect a government shutdown

    02:11

  • ‘The tail wagging the dog:’ Rep. Clyburn on McCarthy’s leadership

    08:01

  • Biden announces new White House office for gun violence prevention

    01:31

  • House leaves town without a solution as government shutdown deadline looms

    03:37

  • Prosecutors announce charges against Sen. Menendez for 'bribery offenses'

    05:44

  • Sen. Menendez indicted on bribery charges

    02:19

  • Zelenskyy arrives at White House for meeting with Biden

    00:56

  • House fails to advance military funding bill for the second time this week

    02:40

msnbc

Biden addresses striking auto workers in Michigan

00:52

President Biden traveled to Michigan to address members of the United Auto Workers on strike and voiced his support for members of the union amid negotiations with auto companies.Sept. 26, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Biden addresses striking auto workers in Michigan

    00:52
  • UP NEXT

    Hunter Biden sues Giuliani over alleged violations of computer fraud and data access

    01:34

  • Supreme Court rejects Alabama congressional map with one majority-Black district

    01:36

  • Trump's lawyers dispute proposed gag order in election interference case

    01:37

  • Six Democratic senators call on Sen. Bob Menendez to resign

    02:37

  • 'One of the more dangerous things' about Trump: Former aide on Trump need for attention

    09:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All