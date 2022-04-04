IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Gov. Sununu on whether he is anti-Trump: 'I'm not anti-anything'

  • Rep. Khanna: Agree '110 percent' with Clinton that Democrats have messaging 'disconnect'

  • Future of peace talks unclear amid alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine

  • Apparent Russian atrocities in Ukraine 'just the tip of the iceberg,' according to report

    Biden calls for 'war crime trial' after reports of massacre in Bucha

    DeSantis questions Disney's special operating status after company opposes anti-gay bill

  • Federal judge strikes down portions of restrictive voting law in Florida

  • Billionaire 'Goliath' Bezos loses to 'David' organizers in huge labor upset at Amazon

  • ‘POTUS participated’: Trump busted by evidence tying him to coup plot

  • House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level

  • Female journalists face gender-based online harassment

  • Latvian Defense Minister: 'Time to de-Putinize the West'

  • Meet the Press Reports: One in 5 Americans say they have invested, traded in or used cryptocurrency

  • Engel: Russian forces ‘taking significant losses’ around Kyiv

  • Biden: March jobs report 'good news for our economy'

  • Democrats pass bill to reduce insulin costs with nearly no GOP votes

  • ‘Old-school bigoted’: Why Republicans seem to be regressing on LGBTQ issues

  • Anchor presses Jan. 6 rally organizer: 20% of your attendees marched to Capitol insurrection

  • Trump’s violent call: See Jan. 6 rally leader confronted over march on the Capitol

  • Biden authorizes release of one million barrels of oil from strategic reserve per day

Biden calls for 'war crime trial' after reports of massacre in Bucha

President Biden addressed reports of a massacre in Bucha, Ukraine and called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal. The president also told reporters he is seeking more sanctions against Russia.April 4, 2022

