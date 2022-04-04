Biden calls for 'war crime trial' after reports of massacre in Bucha
President Biden addressed reports of a massacre in Bucha, Ukraine and called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal. The president also told reporters he is seeking more sanctions against Russia.April 4, 2022
