Biden 'outraged' by reports of Alexei Navalny's death
Feb. 16, 202404:50

President Biden delivered remarks on the reported death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Biden also urged Congress to act on additional aid for Ukraine and criticized former President Trump for his comments on NATO and Russia.Feb. 16, 2024

