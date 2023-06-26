IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden: 'We were not involved' in mercenary revolt in Russia

Biden: 'We were not involved' in mercenary revolt in Russia

President Biden spoke about the recent revolt in Russia led by Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and said he held calls with allies to monitor the situation. The president assured the U.S. was not involved in the events and Russian President Putin had "no excuse" to blame NATO.June 26, 2023

    Biden: 'We were not involved' in mercenary revolt in Russia

