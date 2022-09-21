IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: New York AG sues Trump, his children and their company on charges of large-scale business fraud

Biden calls on U.N. to 'hold Russia accountable' for war in Ukraine

05:23

President Biden criticized the escalation of Russia's war in Ukraine and recent comments by Russian President Putin at the United Nations General Assembly. He asked for the other nations hold Russia accountable for its actions and continue to support the people of Ukraine.Sept. 21, 2022

