    Biden condemns Putin's actions: 'The free world is holding him accountable'

Biden condemns Putin's actions: 'The free world is holding him accountable'

President Biden condemned Russian attacks in Ukraine and the actions of Vladimir Putin during his remarks in Wisconsin. The president called these attacks "premeditated and unprovoked" and assured that "the free world will hold him accountable."March 2, 2022

