Biden addresses 'challenges' his administration faced in its first year

Biden addresses 'challenges' his administration faced in its first year04:50
Biden addresses 'challenges' his administration faced in its first year04:50
President Biden began his second press conference by discussing the "enormous progress" his administration has made on several issues in its first year.Jan. 19, 2022
