BREAKING: Suspect in Buffalo supermarket shooting investigated in 2021 for making a violent threat

'Our resolve must never waver': Biden addresses Buffalo shooting at law enforcement memorial 

01:44

While honoring the 563 families of fallen officers at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Day Service, President Biden recognized the victims and families of the Buffalo grocery store shooting that killed ten people and injured three. He condemned the shooting as a hate crime while police investigate, and said, "we must all work together to address the hate."May 15, 2022

