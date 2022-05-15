'Our resolve must never waver': Biden addresses Buffalo shooting at law enforcement memorial 

BREAKING: Suspect in Buffalo supermarket shooting investigated in 2021 for making a violent threat
- UP NEXT
Ukraine braces for brutal attack02:26
Newly leaked McCarthy tapes03:38
New Biden plan: Seize and sell Russian yachts - and arm Ukraine04:38
Biden flips switch on Trump lightbulb plan02:09
Biden can seize Russian cash in U.S., Harvard law professor says08:02
Russia vows new strikes on Kyiv01:26
Valerie Biden Owens: ‘I had a PhD in Joe Biden’10:17
More military aid for Ukraine01:54
Person of interest named in NYC subway shooting02:25
Rep. Neguse: New crackdown on ghost guns is ‘basic common sense step’08:08
White House responds to McConnell threat to block SCOTUS nominees01:08
Ron Klain: Biden kept his promise with Judge Jackson03:17
Mariupol mayor calls Russian siege 'the new Auschwitz'04:09
‘Amazon, here we come’: Biden delivers pro-labor message at union conference02:27
Zelenskyy takes case to U.N.04:08
Russia faces global outrage04:44
Biden’s big moves on energy07:03
Biden taps oil reserve03:38
Energy Secretary: Biden plan should stabilize gas prices, move us to clean energy08:29
Russia attacks after peace promise03:50
- UP NEXT
Ukraine braces for brutal attack02:26
Newly leaked McCarthy tapes03:38
New Biden plan: Seize and sell Russian yachts - and arm Ukraine04:38
Biden flips switch on Trump lightbulb plan02:09
Biden can seize Russian cash in U.S., Harvard law professor says08:02
Russia vows new strikes on Kyiv01:26
Play All