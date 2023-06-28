IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden touts economic plan: 'Bidenomics is working'

President Biden delivered remarks in Chicago on his administration's "Bidenomics" plan for the economy. The president criticized trickle-down economics and emphasized his approach to build the economy from the "middle-out and bottom up."June 28, 2023

