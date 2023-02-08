IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden address energizes hope for public safety and police reform legislation 

Biden address energizes hope for public safety and police reform legislation 

Rep. Steven Horsford, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, talks about President Biden's treatment of policing in his State of the Union address, and the political conditions for trying to pass policing reform legislation through Congress.Feb. 8, 2023

