Bengals fans show support for Bills' Damar Hamlin

- UP NEXT
Michigan AG Nessel re-opens case into Trump fake electors in state02:29
Biden congratulates McCarthy on speakership: 'I am prepared to work with Republicans'02:17
Virginia authorities say 6-year-old intentionally shot teacher02:08
Quickly recapping the longest speaker vote in 100 years03:09
Biden pays tribute to Jan. 6 heroism on anniversary02:07
Breaking down what’s next for the FBI, DOJ investigations into Jan. 603:32
Pelosi praises 'extraordinary heroism' of those defending the Capitol on Jan. 602:16
Damar Hamlin making 'remarkable recovery,' doctors say03:32
Biden set to announce Kentucky project funded by infrastructure law06:29
Bills player Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition05:04
Hamlin could have a good prognosis, says vascular cardiologist03:57
Jake Sherman: I'm not convinced McCarthy becomes next Speaker05:06
Ex-Capitol Police Chief: I've never seen a protest turn that violent that quickly11:55
'A world class individual': Former Bills player on Damar Hamlin03:21
Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during game11:41
The secrets behind one of the most damaging spies in U.S. history07:37
Dr. Gottlieb: China could have successive waves of infection now06:23
Joe: Ginni Thomas doesn't regret sending texts; she regrets they were printed08:24
Mika: Barbara Walters was a woman way ahead of her time02:00
Ex-Capitol police chief blames government agencies for failed Jan. 6 response06:53
- UP NEXT
Michigan AG Nessel re-opens case into Trump fake electors in state02:29
Biden congratulates McCarthy on speakership: 'I am prepared to work with Republicans'02:17
Virginia authorities say 6-year-old intentionally shot teacher02:08
Quickly recapping the longest speaker vote in 100 years03:09
Biden pays tribute to Jan. 6 heroism on anniversary02:07
Breaking down what’s next for the FBI, DOJ investigations into Jan. 603:32
Play All