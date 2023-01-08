Bengals fans show support for Bills' Damar Hamlin

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Damar Hamlin is recovering and improving after his cardiac arrest. He is off the breathing tube and active on social media expressing his gratitude for the ongoing support. Bengals fans in Cincinnati showed their support for Bills’ safety with new gear. Jan. 8, 2023

