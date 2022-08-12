IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before lecture at Chautauqua Institution

Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before lecture at Chautauqua Institution

Author Salman Rushdie was stabbed in western New York before a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution. Rushdie was taken to a hospital with an apparent stab wound to the neck after a suspect stormed the stage. The famed author has faced death threats from extremists for years.Aug. 12, 2022

    Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before lecture at Chautauqua Institution

