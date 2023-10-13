IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Israel urges one million civilians to leave northern Gaza; UN pleads with Israel to back down

    03:11

  • Israel drops leaflets urging residents to leave northern Gaza

    00:23
    Austin says U.S. is ready to 'deploy additional assets' if needed

    08:01
    Richard Haass: Despite Hamas' evil, I think there will be hostage exchanges

    01:57

  • John Kirby: 'A tall order' to get a million civilians to leave northern Gaza

    04:18

  • Richard Engel: People in Gaza have been told to leave by any means possible

    04:04

  • 'Wait and hope': Israeli mother waits for word of her son, abducted by Hamas

    10:48

  • Business leaders slam some colleges for not speaking out against antisemitism

    06:52

  • Full scale of Hamas terror attacks emerges

    07:32

  • Rep. Greg Landsman: No one could have imagined a Hamas invasion of Israel

    04:17

  • Israel continues air attacks on Gaza ahead of a potential ground assault

    05:23

  • Israel gripped by ‘terrible grief’ and ‘anger’ after Hamas attacks

    08:10

  • Trump calls Hezbollah ‘smart’ for hitting Israel after Hamas attacks

    05:25

  • Colleges students across the U.S. clash over Israel-Palestine conflict

    04:45

  • 'It's a horror movie every night': Gaza resident shares 'terror' of war

    06:15

  • ‘This is not complicated, America’: Sen. Booker condemns 'Hitler-like' Hamas

    11:24

  • IDF spokesperson: 'Clashes between terrorists and Israeli civilians' in southern Israel

    05:55

  • U.S. intel indicates Iranian leaders were surprised by Hamas attack

    04:40

  • Israel: Gaza water and power supply will remain off until hostages are freed

    05:10

  • 'Our goal is to cripple Hamas': Netanyahu advisor on potential ground assault of Gaza

    09:07

Austin says U.S. is ready to 'deploy additional assets' if needed

08:01

During a meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that "America's support for Israel is ironclad" and reaffirmed that the U.S. is "fully ready" to deploy more assets as the war with Hamas continues.Oct. 13, 2023

