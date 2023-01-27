IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pelosi has 'absolutely no intention' of watching video of husband's attack

    00:53

  • Surveillance video shows moment suspect broke into Pelosi home before hammer attack

    00:53
  • Now Playing

    'I've got a problem': Audio of Paul Pelosi's 911 call released

    01:17
  • UP NEXT

    Police release bodycam footage from Paul Pelosi hammer attack

    02:02

  • Garland announces charges in murder-for-hire plot to kill U.S. citizen targeted by Iran

    01:41

  • Gallego: If Sinema runs, she’s a ‘guaranteed third-place losing candidate’

    06:46

  • ‘Let it burn’: MAGA flouts Reagan’s warning after Trump racked up debt

    02:29

  • Over 70 Democrats send letter to Biden criticizing immigration policies

    02:33

  • Garland announces DOJ 'dismantled' international ransomware network

    02:18

  • Schiff announces run for Senate in California

    02:23

  • Biden considering Europe trip to mark one-year anniversary of Ukraine invasion

    02:37

  • Sen. Tester: 'Over my dead body' will Republicans pass 30% sales tax bill

    08:57

  • 'We can't take it for granted' Richard Haass on telling the story of democracy

    05:15

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene aims to be Trump's 2024 VP pick

    01:18

  • Biden announces U.S. sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

    01:37

  • George Santos says campaign loan wasn't from personal funds

    01:06

  • 'She's for sale': How Ruben Gallego plans to defeat Kyrsten Sinema in potential three-way race

    06:07

  • Georgia DA asks for report on grand jury election probe to remain sealed

    03:08

  • Classified documents found at Pence's Indiana home

    02:34

  • Exclusive: Rep. Ruben Gallego on why he’s challenging Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

    04:17

msnbc

'I've got a problem': Audio of Paul Pelosi's 911 call released

01:17

Audio from Paul Pelosi's 911 call after an intruder broke into his San Francisco has been released. He tells the dispatcher, "I've got a problem," while calling for help as the intruder could hear him.Jan. 27, 2023

  • Pelosi has 'absolutely no intention' of watching video of husband's attack

    00:53

  • Surveillance video shows moment suspect broke into Pelosi home before hammer attack

    00:53
  • Now Playing

    'I've got a problem': Audio of Paul Pelosi's 911 call released

    01:17
  • UP NEXT

    Police release bodycam footage from Paul Pelosi hammer attack

    02:02

  • Garland announces charges in murder-for-hire plot to kill U.S. citizen targeted by Iran

    01:41

  • Gallego: If Sinema runs, she’s a ‘guaranteed third-place losing candidate’

    06:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All