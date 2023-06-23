Attorney General Garland denies claims that he gave Hunter Biden special treatment

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Attorney General Merrick Garland denied whistleblower allegations that the Department of Justice gave Hunter Biden special treatment in its five-year investigation. This week, Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss reached a plea agreement with Biden, who is expected to plead guilty to two federal misdemeanor counts of failing to pay his taxes.June 23, 2023

