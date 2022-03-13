IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    At least 35 dead, 134 injured after airstrike on Yavoriv military base

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    African, Indian refugees report racism as they flee Ukraine

    05:41

  • New Jersey mayor pushes to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland

    05:30

  • Seven dead, including child after being shot at evacuation convoy

    02:39

  • Putin refuses to end fighting in Ukraine after speaking with Scholz, Macron 

    01:38

  • Biden authorizes $200M more in aid to Ukraine

    00:26

  • Garry Kasparov: Putin’s war is “a campaign of terror”

    05:41

  • Pulitzer Prize Winning Photojournalist Lynsey Addario Captures the War in Ukraine on Film

    05:46

  • Ukrainian refugee: Russians smashed phones that had photos of the damage

    04:50

  • Velshi: Given the right tools, resistance can overcome much greater force

    04:58

  • As Russia cracks down on independent media, a “truly Orwellian reality” sets in

    04:59

  • China joins Russia in alarming new bioweapon propaganda campaign

    07:04

  • For hospitalized children, escaping Putin's brutality in Ukraine carries extra peril

    06:14

  • Tennis star fights for Ukraine

    06:46

  • Russians edge closer to Kyiv

    03:33

  • Addressing the Ukrainian refugee crisis

    04:42

  • ‘I’m proud to be Ukrainian’: Family shares story of fleeing Putin’s war

    05:59

  • Presidential historian: Large conflicts don’t begin as large conflicts

    08:10

  • Yovanovitch: Trump White House insiders say he would've pulled U.S. out of NATO

    07:33

  • “Please help us save our children and our parents”: Member of Ukrainian Parliament

    10:20

msnbc

At least 35 dead, 134 injured after airstrike on Yavoriv military base

01:02

At least 35 people were killed and 134 injured after Russia conducted missile strikes overnight, targeting a base12 miles from Ukraine's border with Poland, also known as the International Center for Peace Keeping and Security, that regularly hosts NATO instructors, soldiers and drills. March 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    At least 35 dead, 134 injured after airstrike on Yavoriv military base

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    African, Indian refugees report racism as they flee Ukraine

    05:41

  • New Jersey mayor pushes to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland

    05:30

  • Seven dead, including child after being shot at evacuation convoy

    02:39

  • Putin refuses to end fighting in Ukraine after speaking with Scholz, Macron 

    01:38

  • Biden authorizes $200M more in aid to Ukraine

    00:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All