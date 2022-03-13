At least 35 dead, 134 injured after airstrike on Yavoriv military base
At least 35 people were killed and 134 injured after Russia conducted missile strikes overnight, targeting a base12 miles from Ukraine's border with Poland, also known as the International Center for Peace Keeping and Security, that regularly hosts NATO instructors, soldiers and drills. March 13, 2022
At least 35 dead, 134 injured after airstrike on Yavoriv military base
