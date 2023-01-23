IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • CA State Sen. on Monterey Park Shooting: 'A lot of trauma, a lot of guilt'

    04:09
  • Now Playing

    Asian American activist calls for a 'true conversation' about domestic violence after Monterey Park shooting

    03:13
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Judy Chu: We have to close 'loopholes’ that allow people to 'evade' universal background checks

    04:50

  • Katherine Schweit: 'We hardly ever have a shooter' in Monterey Park shooting suspect age range

    04:26

  • Rep. Schiff: Members of Congress shouldn't be in office if they won't stand up to gun industry

    08:18

  • Rep. Judy Chu discusses the deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park

    04:34

  • California officials investigate white cargo van amid search for shooting suspect

    02:33

  • Officials investigate possible related incident to California dance club mass shooting

    05:06

  • Manhunt underway as 'preliminary' description of Monterey Park shooting suspect released

    03:30

  • Democrats in 'trifecta' states look to reward midterm voters with progressive legislation

    02:05

  • 'Four shots directly through my front door' NM officials targeted by ex-GOP candidate

    03:47

  • GOP, embracing extremists and facing investigations, attacks law and ethics enforcement

    05:39

  • U.S. gun epidemic hits police: 64 officers shot to death in 2022

    05:11

  • 'Hundreds of lives will be saved': Illinois governor signs semiautomatic weapons ban

    07:04

  • Assault weapons banned in Illinois after series of deadly mass shootings

    05:36

  • Virginia authorities say 6-year-old intentionally shot teacher

    02:08

  • Police and prosecutors have few tools in states with permissive gun laws

    08:32

  • Historic gun safety reforms bust myth of NRA invincibility

    06:17

  • Young victims of gun violence are remembered in year-end NYT Magazine

    08:07

  • Murphy senses shift for anti-gun violence movement as voters lose patience with inaction

    06:26

msnbc

Asian American activist calls for a 'true conversation' about domestic violence after Monterey Park shooting

03:13

After it was revealed that the Monterey Park shooter could have been targeting his ex-wife in a domestic dispute, Asian American activist Amanda Nguyen spoke to MSNBC about the need for a "true conversation" regarding the rates of domestic violence in the Asian American community. Nguyen is the founder and CEO of Rise, a group that works to combat anti-Asian hate.Jan. 23, 2023

  • CA State Sen. on Monterey Park Shooting: 'A lot of trauma, a lot of guilt'

    04:09
  • Now Playing

    Asian American activist calls for a 'true conversation' about domestic violence after Monterey Park shooting

    03:13
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Judy Chu: We have to close 'loopholes’ that allow people to 'evade' universal background checks

    04:50

  • Katherine Schweit: 'We hardly ever have a shooter' in Monterey Park shooting suspect age range

    04:26

  • Rep. Schiff: Members of Congress shouldn't be in office if they won't stand up to gun industry

    08:18

  • Rep. Judy Chu discusses the deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park

    04:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All