Arrest made in connection with University of Idaho murders

03:37

A person of interest linked to the murder of University of Idaho students has been taken into custody in Monroe County, Penn. according to multiple law enforcement officials. NBC's Tom Winter reports ahead of a press conference with police.Dec. 30, 2022

