Arrest made in connection with University of Idaho murders

- Now Playing
Arrest made in connection with University of Idaho murders03:37
- UP NEXT
Women were on the front lines of fight for freedom, democracy in 202207:29
Illinois county to proceed with end of cash bail05:18
'This is just incredible': New revelations from deposition transcripts release11:10
Eric Adams: There has never been an NYC mayor doing more in prevention area like I am12:03
Southwest to resume normal operations Friday03:07
Russia bombards Kherson in effort to recapture city04:31
The most shocking results of the midterm elections05:56
Man sentenced to over 19 years in prison for role in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer00:42
Why some retire and why some never will06:24
Hua Hsu's 'Stay True' lands on The Atlantic's year-end book list04:08
Buffalo remains under travel ban with military police enforcement03:16
House member: Border communities facing the brunt of what's happening07:52
55 percent of Americans say gender doesn't matter in presidential candidate05:54
Southwest warns travel disruptions likely to last days02:16
Man sentenced to 16 years for plotting to kidnap Gov. Whitmer03:31
'Blizzard of the century': At least 55 dead in brutal winter storm03:10
Why 2022 was a major legislative year for the Democrats06:32
Death toll rises to at least 50 after massive winter storm03:21
Massive storm disrupts holiday travel on Monday03:19
- Now Playing
Arrest made in connection with University of Idaho murders03:37
- UP NEXT
Women were on the front lines of fight for freedom, democracy in 202207:29
Illinois county to proceed with end of cash bail05:18
'This is just incredible': New revelations from deposition transcripts release11:10
Eric Adams: There has never been an NYC mayor doing more in prevention area like I am12:03
Southwest to resume normal operations Friday03:07
Play All