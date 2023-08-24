IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ari: They're not all running for president — they're here to be Trump's running mate

    00:52
Ari: They're not all running for president — they're here to be Trump's running mate

00:52

MSNBC's Ari Melber discusses how he believes it's clear that several Republican presidential candidates are not truly running for president, but are vying to be the running mate of "the person who wasn't there," — Donald Trump. Aug. 24, 2023

