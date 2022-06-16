Architect of election scheme John Eastman to Rudy Giuliani: 'I should be on the pardon list'

John Eastman, the architect of Trump's 2020 election scheme, wrote to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani requesting placement on Trump's "pardon list," according to emails made public by the Jan. 6 committee. Chuck Rosenberg explains what legal exposure Eastman may be under.June 16, 2022