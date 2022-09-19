IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Moving, breathtaking, humbling' to be this close to Westminster Abbey

  • Katty Kay: You want pageantry? Turn to the British royal family. My goodness, they do it well.

    Archbishop of Canterbury pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘life and loving service’

    Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers Bible reading at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

  • Royal Family releases final portrait of Queen Elizabeth II

  • 'A moving service' that spoke to the Queen's life of service

  • Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin leaves Westminster Abbey followed by royal procession

  • Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin carried to Westminster Abbey on gun carriage

  • President Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey for state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

  • 'Decent, honorable and all about service:' Bidens pay respects to queen in London

  • Velshi: The British Empire was brutal. The Commonwealth was a consolation prize.

  • Ten days of tradition: The UK mourns and honors Queen Elizabeth

  • King's Fmr. Comms Secy.: ‘Recent issues’ between his sons have brought King Charles 'great pain’

  • 'She made you feel at home': Fmr. UK PM Gordon Brown remembers the Queen’s 'generous' hospitality

  • 'Absolutely mind-bending figures' Inside look at the wealth of the Royal family

  • Mourners wait in miles-long line to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II in London

  • 'Icon is an understatement' Royal photographer reflects on Queen Elizabeth's legacy

  • Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is brought into Westminster Hall to lie in state

  • Queen Elizabeth's coffin departs Buckingham Palace as part of procession with King Charles, Princes William and Harry 

  • Keir Simmons: ‘Scotland was the country that’ the Queen ‘loved the most’

Archbishop of Canterbury pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘life and loving service’

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby delivered the sermon at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, honoring the late queen’s “abundant life and loving service.” He also quoted the queen’s public address during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying “we will meet again.”Sept. 19, 2022

